"We have had a lot of younger girls with some pretty stellar breakthroughs recently either in practice or in meets so the anticipation to go out was high," said Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch.

Grace O'Brien, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia De Jong and Teegan Beyers won each of their two relay races. The group won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 55.94 seconds and the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.26.

Individually, O'Brien came in first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:51.74 and second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.84.

Kriese finished in first in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.63) and second in the 50 freestyle (27.13).

De Jong and Beyers each won their two races. De Jong took first in the 200 individual medley (2:21.36) and the 100 butterfly (59.25), while Beyers won the 200 freestyle (2:06.21) and 100 freestyle (57.35).

Kendra Carlisle and Payten Jaynes finished 4-5 in the 1-meter dive. Carlisle had a 120.65 and Jaynes had a 107.85.

Beuch said the growth in confidence and skill is starting to show in the two young divers.

"Things are starting to click for them and they are understanding the process of competitive diving," Beuch said. "You can see them hanging in there with girls who have been diving for years and it makes us excited for their future because we know they have accomplished a lot in a short period of time."