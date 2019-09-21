Lake City led 20-0 after the first quarter, and 35-0 at halftime, in a 58-13 win over Red Wing on Friday night.

Tiger Justin Wohlers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, in addition to a 2-point conversion to Reid Gastner, to put the Wingers in an early hole they could not escape from.

Tate Gnotke and Ben Nutt were also big problems for Red Wing, gashing the Wingers’ defense for big runs and touchdowns. Gnotke caught a score in the first quarter and Nutt ran for a 14-yard touchdown in the second.

Gastner was a terror, catching everything thrown his way including a 2-point conversion in the first quarter and another in the second.

The Tigers opened the second half with a safety that made the score 37-0.

Red Wing’s Henry Davig hit Antonio Finley for a 47-yard connection before Dontray Johnson ran in for a 4-yard run to put the Wingers on the board.

Lake Citys’ Carter Hagedorn added a 5-yard score, and Winger Johnson added a 2-yard run to trade blows at the end of the game.

Lake City (3-1, 1-0 SE Red) hosts Cannon Falls next week for Homecoming. Red Wing (0-4, 0-1 Big SE Blue) is off until Oct. 4 when Lourdes (1-3, 0-3 SE Red) comes to town. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-3, 1-2 SE Red) beat Lourdes, 28-0, in Week 3.





Scoring plays courtesy 1250 AM KCUE and "Action" Jack Colwell.