BOYS

WOODBURY 3, PARK 2

After 20 minutes into the game between Woodbury and Park for boys' soccer, the Royals looked to be back in their winning ways. Woodbury was leading 3-0 and had all the momentum and control of the game.

With all good rivalries, the Wolfpack boys came storming back in the second half to make it a close game for the final five minutes. Ultimately, the Royals finished on top with a 3-2 final score and improved their record to 10-1 on the season, while Park dropped to a 4-4 record.

"We started the game with momentum and it allowed us to score early," said Dylan Felth. "We kept fighting in the second half and we were able to fight for the win tonight. It was important for us to get a win and continue that win streak for the rest of the season."

About four minutes into the game, Woodbury scored with the help of Felth who found the back of the net. It only took about nine more minutes for Austin Williams to score his first goal of the night to make it a 2-0 lead for the Royals.

Felth added another goal about five minutes after Williams' goal to make it an early 3-0 for Woodbury over Park. The momentum and confidence was all on the Royals side until co-head coach Andrew Bourgoine told the Wolfpack team to focus on one goal at a time.

The Park boys took that advice and it resulted in Matt Abebrese earning a goal for the Wolfpack with about eight minutes left in the first half. Woodbury went into the half with a 3-1 lead, but head coach Joe Quintavalle told his Royals players to not let up and continue to play aggressive.

The Royals defended that 3-1 lead in a strong manner for the first 30 minutes of the second half, but Park's Josh Gutzman scored to make it a one-goal lead for Woodbury.

"Our players never stopped fighting and gave us chances to score at the end of the game," Bourgoine said. "The loss will hurt, especially against a rival and in a close game, but we'll learn and grow from this and take it into our next game."

Park definitely had chances to tie and even take the lead in the last five minutes. The first opportunity came with a little over four minutes left in the game as Jonathan Loera found Abebrese in a breakaway. There was a wide open shot for Abebrese and the ball went over the crossbar and out of bounds.

After kicking it, Abebrese put his hands on his head as he knew it was going too high before it went out of bounds. About a minute later, the Wolfpack had another strong opportunity to score and kicked it out of bounds. This allowed Woodbury to keep that lead and preserve the win.

"Park made it a close game at the end, but it was good to see our players fight and earn the win," Quintavalle said. "Our goal before this game was to go 6-0 the rest of the season. We know each game will be tough, but we want to finish the season as strong as possible."

Woodbury has a tough stretch coming up as the Royals travel to Stillwater on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. and then return home to play Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m.

Park isn't finished with games this week as the Wolfpack travels to Eastview on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. before starting off next week on the road against Forest Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

GIRLS

WOODBURY 1, PARK 1 (OT)

The Woodbury and Park fans received 10 extra minutes of soccer on Thursday night as the two girls' soccer teams fought for the lead and win. After two overtime periods, the score remained tied at 1-1 and both teams went home with a tie on their records.

The tie gave Woodbury a record of 4-3-2 for the season, while Park is sitting at 4-3-3 this season. The two teams have a tough few weeks to wrap up the season before the section tournament starts in the middle of October.

The goals on Thursday night came from Woodbury's Ellie Joyce with an assist from Jamie Hensel and Park's Ella Bosholm. Goalie Abby Gunderson saved 11 shots to help save the tie, while Woodbury's goalie Kelsey Dugan saved two shots throughout the night.

Park will get ready for a non-conference game on the road at Simley on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. before playing conference games again on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. at Forest Lake.

Woodbury will finish up its week of soccer on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. as the Royals host Mahtomedi before traveling to Stillwater on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. to play another conference game.