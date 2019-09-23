The PIZM boys' soccer team netted six goals in the first half en route to a 7-3 win over Jordan on Saturday.

After Jordan scored an own goal, Dan Mikaeo scored twice, while Dan Krier, Cole Ayers and Edison Toft each found the back of the net once in the first.

With his team leading 6-2 after 40 minutes of play, Krier scored his second goal of the game in the second.

Corey Peters made one save in net for the Wildcats.





Girls

The PIZM girls' team couldn't overcome a three-goal deficit in the first half against Jordan on Saturday.

Lexi Pedersen scored a hat trick in the first half for Jordan. The Wildcats came close to a comeback with two goals in the second, one from Lauren Pokrandt and one from Kiley House.

Wildcat goalkeeper Jordan Weber stopped six shots on net.

Area Girls Scores:

Caledonia 2, Lake City 1