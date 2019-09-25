This is the first column that highlights the best of RiverTown Multimedia sports writing, as well as a look across the state and nation for sports topics that pique my interest and possibly yours. I have no idea how often this will run, but the hope is weekly at minimum. So, let's get this started.

First things first

My goodness the shade.

His stare into the camera at the end. God I love this city. pic.twitter.com/TBTeqshrFs — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) September 23, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor took the high road and offered this gentleman, and his family, tickets to a future game. That's a great way to turn around a viral moment that made light of a dropped pass that should've been a touchdown.

One game goes dark, another has a chance to shine

That Red Wing had its Homecoming football game cancelled is a bummer. But it's also a chance for the community to see something new.

Sure, Homecoming is almost always centered around football, and folks come from near and far to celebrate their school and their traditions, to see friends old and new. I get it. And to many, the lack of pads crashing on Friday will be a reason to stay away.

But those people should reconsider.

Instead of touchdowns and shoulder pads, Winger faithful will get goals and shin guards. Red Wing's girls' soccer team will host Century at 7 p.m., just a few hours after both cross-country teams host an invitational. The runners draw a pretty large crowd as is, and if the rest of the students and Winger fans at large can attend one or the other, or both, there is no reason to conclude that Homecoming is a wash.

In fact, it could be a great start to a new tradition.

In 2017, Kasson-Mantorville staged a 1 p.m. volleyball match against nearby Byron. Admission was free and was such a success that Goodhue agreed to be the opponent last year. What does that have to do with Red Wing? So glad I asked.

In the future, assuming football occupies the 7 p.m. slot, steal the volleyball idea at 1 p.m. Continue the cross-country meet at 4 p.m., but also run an alternating boys'/girls', concurrent soccer match.

What about girls' swimming and diving, you may be wondering? Since that takes place at the middle school, perhaps a late-morning meet that those students populate. Introduce them to a sport that they may not have even considered and show them the best in the city.

Homecoming does not have to be just football. And with the cross-country meet, Red Wing has already proved it's not. This year may be an outlier, but it can also be the launchpad to include so much more.

In RiverTowns news

- Here's the Triple Overtime podcast highlighting the Minnesota side of things.

- Briggs Boeser wants more boys to play volleyball. Brian Mozey of The Bulletin reports.

- East Ridge basketball standout Ben Carlson (4-star recruit per 247 Sports) will play at the University of Wisconsin next year, joining Eastview's Steven Crowl (3 stars).

- Football was a week of blowouts, blowouts and blowouts.

State-wide stories

- Lakeville South's football coach, also a teacher, resigns amid criminal investigation.

- Minnesota's top football recruit picks Badgers over Gophers, Hawkeyes among others.

- Former Gopher Jordan Murphy signed with the Timberwolves last week.

National stories

- Wisconsin dominated Michigan on Saturday and landed at No. 8 (from 13) in the AP poll after a 35-14 win. The Wolverines dropped to No. 20 from 11.

- Someone named Teddy Bridgewater quarterbacked New Orleans to a 33-27 win over Seattle on Sunday. Bridgewater, who played at Louisville in college, completed 19 of 27 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Not sure how he was this overlooked, but the Saints may have found themselves a replacement for the injured Drew Brees, whenever it is that he decides to retire.

- Miami is not back. I won't believe it until I see major bowl wins and/or consistent College Football Playoff contention. My Saturday tweets not withstanding. (No links for this one. And don't search, I will mute you.)