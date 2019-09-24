It started with two fingers crossed for a number of weeks and, now, it's a memorable run that has started the season with a 10-0 record.

The Woodbury girls' volleyball team has put their program on the map this season with two simple aspects they focus on each day.

They work together as a family and they have a lot of fun.

Whether it's practice or a match or just a gathering outside of volleyball, the girls always enjoy each other's company and they've soaked in every moment of this team so far.

"We all get along really well and we push each other to do our best in practices and matches," said senior Kayla Towne. "Whether you're on the court or on the bench, you always know that your name could be called on at any time."

Head coach Brad English knew he wanted this position from the moment it became open a few months ago. He was the junior varsity coach when the current seniors were freshmen, so he had an idea of the Woodbury volleyball program.

After stepping down from high school coaching, he went into club volleyball coaching and helped many of the Woodbury volleyball players during the off-season. When he was chosen for the next head coach of the Woodbury volleyball program, he was excited because he knew exactly what this team was capable of for the season.

"I knew many of the players on the team from coaching here at Woodbury as well as being a club volleyball coach around the city," English said. "When I came in as a coach, I knew we had a strong team and the potential to have a great season."

The biggest question for English though was, were the players up for the challenge? English and the Woodbury coaching staff can push the players during practice, but ultimately, it's up to the players to try their best and continue to push each other to be the best each day.

Every Woodbury player accepted that challenge and has continued to push more and more each day, which has led into a memorable start to the season.

The girls were also excited when they heard about English receiving the head coach position because they knew his coaching style and his desire to teach the game of volleyball to each player.

"We were crossing our fingers hoping that English would be picked as the head coach," said senior Lici Mixson-Black. "When we heard about him getting the job, we all were really excited about this upcoming season."

Towne said the first couple of weeks of the season, before matches started, were the most important weeks of the season. The main reason was because it gave the girls an opportunity to learn more about each other and build that family component and it gave the players the chance to see how English was approaching this season from a coaching perspective.

The bond between each player has been tight all season long and that leads to strong communication on the court. With six players in a small court, communication is key to making sure people are in the right place to receive a ball or be prepared for other situations.

This family atmosphere has also allowed each player to build on their strengths, but also grow on their weaknesses to become a well-rounded volleyball player.

English said he wants each girl to enjoy the sport more and more each day, but also he wants them to learn something each day whether that's about themselves as people or as a player.

"This team has many players who have different strengths on the court, which can help with making a great team," said senior Courtney Cahill. "We have strong hitters, setters and defensive players to make sure our overall team is strong."

The Royals have two setters, Cahill and sophomore Jada Nunn, that have been used consistently in each match. They also have a range of hitters from senior Abby Hawks, sophomore Braiziah Dixon, senior Brianna Van Well, junior Abby Lozano and Mixson-Black. Finally, the back line is just as strong with defensive players like senior Julia Vang, junior Mia Hodne, Van Well, Towne and Hawks.

English said he's happy with the amount of depth on this team because he has the confidence that each player has a role on this team. He has the ability to pick any player on the bench and he knows they will be able to contribute with their strengths and help the team.

The team also has the mentality of never giving up on a point, a set or a match. That's one of the reasons why the Royals are 10-0 right now, but also they've allowed only one set to be won by their opponents this entire season.

That set win came on the first match of the season when Woodbury traveled to Hastings and gave up the very first set of the match. Since then, the Royals haven't allowed an opponent to win a set and have swept the last nine opponents.

"If we're down in a set, we just focus on stopping the opponent and earning that next point to get closer in the set," Towne said. "We never give up on any point or set because we know that we can come back and win the set. It's a mentality that we've had since the very beginning of this season."

The Royals had a strong non-conference season with wins against Hastings, Mahtomedi and Mound Westonka. They also won the Wally Wakefield Invitational at North St. Paul High School in early September.

Just this past week, Woodbury started its conference schedule and had a very strong, and memorable, week. The Royals swept Mounds View on the road and came back home to sweep Stillwater.

The match against Stillwater was circled on everyone's calendar, including English, because they know how strong the Ponies volleyball program has been for the last decade. The chance to not only win, but sweep a team that strong has given the Woodbury players some confidence for the second half of the season.

"Stillwater has always had a good team each season and it's always fun to play the Ponies during the season," Cahill said. "It was a big confidence boost for us when we were able to sweep them to begin our conference season."

Now, the focus shifts to the second half of the season with eight matches left and seven of them are against conference opponents. The only non-conference opponent is Benilde-St. Margaret's on Monday, Oct. 14.

The Royals will hit the road this upcoming week to play at Roseville on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and at Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 26. The big match up will be on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Woodbury travels across the street to take on East Ridge in a rivalry match.

The players and coaches know each match will be difficult, but they are sticking to the same mentality as the first half of the season.

"We focus on one point, one set, one match at a time," English said.

English said it's been a team effort to reach this point in the season and he couldn't have done it without his varsity assistant Haley Anderson who's been able to help each player during practices and on the bench during matches.

Along with Anderson, Allison Olley has been coaching the junior varsity team and has made a strong team to build the future of this Woodbury volleyball varsity team.

As for the future, the Royals obviously don't want to lose, but they aren't focused on the wins and losses. Instead, they're focused on developing and improving their game each day throughout the season.

Mixson-Black, Towne and Cahill all hope this team has put Woodbury volleyball on the map regarding the program they've built the last four years. They want to leave this team knowing that they put anything and everything into making it better for the years to come.

There are six seniors graduating after this season, but English will have two future seniors and five future juniors next season to continue building this program.

The Royals weren't placed in the top 10 for the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches' Association poll this past Sunday, but they did receive one vote from the coaches. For the Woodbury players and coaches, it's not about the rankings. It's about playing their best volleyball at the section tournament and fighting for a spot in the state tournament.

"We know this team is capable of doing some great things this season," Mixson-Black said. "We just need to stay focused and those results will follow.

"This season of volleyball has been one of the best seasons of my life because we all love the game of volleyball. That love has been shown each match we play and I can't wait to see what we can do the rest of this season."