TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BOYS

PARK 3, FOREST LAKE 1

It was a memorable night for Zach Speak and the Park boys' soccer team as the Wolfpack won on the road against Forest Lake with a 3-1 final score. The win improves Park's record to 5-5 on the season and a 2-4 record in the conference.

Speak scored all three goals for the Wolfpack on Tuesday night as he recorded a hat trick. He received some help as Jonathan Loera recorded an assist and Matt Abebrese earned two assists.

It was a big win for the Wolfpack after four close losses the last couple of weeks and Park will look to make this a winning streak on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. as the Wolfpack hosts Stillwater.

GIRLS

PARK 1, FOREST LAKE 0

It was a shutout performance for the Park girls' soccer team as the Wolfpack earned a 1-0 victory on the road at Forest Lake on Tuesday night. That win improves their record to 5-4-3 on the season and helps with a 3-1-2 conference record.

After the win, the team announced on Twitter that they were going to their traditional visit of Dairy Queen to celebrate the win.

Park will head back home on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. to take on Stillwater, but will hit the road on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. to take on Hastings.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

GIRLS

SIMLEY 1, PARK 0

The Park girls' soccer team was shutout on the road on Monday night as Simley earned the 1-0 win. The loss brings Park's record to 4-4-3 on the season.

The girls will have a quick turnaround as they head out to Forest Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. with two more games left to play this week.