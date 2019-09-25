TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

PARK 3, WHITE BEAR LAKE 2

It looked like White Bear Lake had control of the game with a 2-0 lead, but Park came fighting back to win the next three sets and earn the 3-2 victory over the Bears.

The win improves the Wolfpack's record to 6-7 on the season and a 1-2 conference record. The Bears earned the first two sets in a close 27-25 first set and 25-23 second set victory.

The Wolfpack came back and won the third set 25-19 and the fourth set 25-14 to make it an even 2-2 match. The fifth and deciding set went back-and-forth, but Park took control late to earn the 15-9 fifth set and grab the victory on the road.

It was a big win for the Wolfpack as they recorded their first conference win of the season and they will look to make a winning streak on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. as Park travels to Simley for a non-conference match.