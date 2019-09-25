TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

WOODBURY 3, ROSEVILLE 2

The Woodbury girls' volleyball team faced a challenge on Tuesday night as they traveled to Roseville for a conference match up. The Royals were able to fight and earn a 3-2 victory to continue their undefeated season with an 11-0 record.

Roseville took the first set 25-21, but Woodbury came back to tie the match with a 25-18 second set victory. Roseville took the lead again in the third set with a 25-20 victory, but the Royals once again came back to win 25-17.

With the match tied at 2-2, the two teams went into a decisive fifth set to determine the winner. The Royals took full control of the fifth set to win 15-4 and earn the 3-2 victory on the road.

This allows Woodbury to keep its undefeated season alive as the Royals are also 3-0 in conference play. Woodbury will travel to Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. for another conference road match to end the week.