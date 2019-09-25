TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BOYS

MARANATHA 3, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 0

The New Life Academy boys' soccer team was shutout on Tuesday night as Maranatha earned the 3-0 win to drop the Eagles' record to 2-10 on the season and a 1-3 conference record.

The Eagles will continue a busy schedule this week on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. as they travel to St. Agnes.

GIRLS

MARANATHA 2, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 0

The New Life Academy girls' soccer team was shutout on Tuesday night as Maranatha won 2-0 to drop the Eagles' record to 6-5 on the season and a conference record of 2-2.

The Eagles will continue their busy week with another game at home against St. Agnes on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

GIRLS

NEW LIFE ACADEMY 6, NOVA CLASSICAL 0

It was dominating night for the New Life Academy girls' soccer team as they earned a 6-0 win over Nova Classical on Monday night.

The Eagles had four different players score that night and everyone scored in the second half of the game. Allison Parnell and Julia Kuckler each scored two goals, while Lauren Meyer and Avarie Thornton each scored one goal.

It was a strong game and the Eagles hope to carry momentum into their next game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. as New Life hosts Maranatha at East Ridge High School.

BOYS

NOVA CLASSICAL 3, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 1

The New Life Academy boys' soccer team traveled to Nova Classical on Monday night to start the week and fell 3-1 to the Knights.

The only goal scored for the Eagles came from Tyler Hullett and the assist went to Dylan Strenger, but the Knights were able to knock in three goals.

The Eagles will play another game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. as they travel to Maranatha.