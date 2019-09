The game was shortened due to the severe thunderstorms that rolled through the southeast portion of Minnesota Tuesday night, but when the game was called the Lake City boys' soccer team had a 2-1 lead.

The Tigers built a 1-0 halftime lead over Triton/K-W/Hayfield, then scored another in the second half to regain the lead.

Aidan Palmer and Mason White each found the back of the net for the Tigers.

Lake City next hosts Schaeffer Academy on Thursday.