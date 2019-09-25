Ava Wallerich won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Renae Harvey won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1. Sarah Ziebarth earned the win at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-4. Kaylee Muenzhuber rounded out singles play with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Emma Brunkow and Dorothy Holland won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Molly Kennedy and Madeline Medvec won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Elsie Weinrich and Olivia Morrisey rounded out doubles play with a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Lake City next competes against Stewartville at home on Tuesday, Oct. 1