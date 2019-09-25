The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team fell in three sets to Stewartville on Tuesday.

Ranked first in Class AA, the Tigers had little resistance from the Class A No. 5-ranked Knights. The Tigers took the first set 25-18, the second set 25-13 and the third set 25-12.

Julianna Boyum had a team-high eight kills and team-high four blocks for the Knights. She also had nine digs. Ally Peterson led the Knights with 12 digs. Josi Quam added 10 digs. Madi Luebke had 12 assists.

Kenyon-Wanamingo will look to rebound against Byron at home on Thursday.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3, Goodhue 0

PEM swept Goodhue 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 Tuesday night.

Hannah Gadient paced the Wildcats with 23 assists, 13 digs and two aces. Arianna Thomforde led the team with 16 digs. Joslyn Carlson had 10 kills and eight digs. Torrie Rehder added 15 digs.

Goodhue next hosts Cannon Falls on Thursday.

Byron 3, Lake City 2

Lake City and Byron competed in a long, hard-fought game with Byron coming out on top in five sets.

The Bears took the first set 27-25. The Tigers responded with back-to-back 28-26 wins in the second and third sets. The Bears then took the fourth set 29-27. In the final set, the Bears won 15-12.

Tiger Olivia Pennington had a game-high 25 kills. Elyse Dalager led the Tigers with 26 assists, and Hannah Grimm added 24 assists. Hannah Labonte contributed 18 kills and Delaney Issendorf had 15 kills. Morgan West led the team with 22 digs.

Lake City next faces Cannon Falls at home on Tuesday, Oct. 1.