THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Cross Country
Somerset at Durand, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hudson, River Falls at BRC Tournament (Rice Lake), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mondovi at New Richmond, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Menomonie at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Amery at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Menomonie at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
River Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Football
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Oregon Quad, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Cross Country
River Falls, Hudson, New Richmond, St. Croix Central at Roy Griak Invite (U of M), TBD
Volleyball
River Falls Wildcat Invite, 8 a.m.
Hudson at Mora Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Hudson, River Falls at BRC Tournament (Eau Claire North), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Oregon Quad
Arcadia, Washburn at Somerset, 10 a.m.
Monday, September 30
Boys Soccer
New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m.
Somerset at Spooner, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
River Falls at Park-Cottage Grove, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 1
Cross Country
New Richmond, St. Croix Central at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Hudson at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
River Falls at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Middle Border Conference Tournament at New Richmond, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
New Richmond at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Girls Golf
River Falls, Hudson, New Richmond at WIAA Regional at Superior, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Girls Golf
St. Croix Central, Somerset at WIAA Regional at Bristol Ridge Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
New Richmond at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Somerset at St. Croix Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Barron at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Amery at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Hudson at Simley Invite, 6 p.m. (Dive only)
Football
Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Hudson, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Amery, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Volleyball
Somerset at New Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
New Richmond at Holmen, 10:30 a.m.
River Falls at Onalaska, 10:30 a.m.
New Richmond at Onalaska, 1:30 p.m.
River Falls at Holmen, 1:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Hudson, St. Croix Central at New Richmond Invitational, 11 a.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Hudson at Simley Invite, 2 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change