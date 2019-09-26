THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Cross Country

Somerset at Durand, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hudson, River Falls at BRC Tournament (Rice Lake), 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mondovi at New Richmond, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Menomonie at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Amery at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

Menomonie at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

River Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Football

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Oregon Quad, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Cross Country

River Falls, Hudson, New Richmond, St. Croix Central at Roy Griak Invite (U of M), TBD

Volleyball

River Falls Wildcat Invite, 8 a.m.

Hudson at Mora Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Hudson, River Falls at BRC Tournament (Eau Claire North), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Oregon Quad

Arcadia, Washburn at Somerset, 10 a.m.

Monday, September 30

Boys Soccer

New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset at Spooner, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

River Falls at Park-Cottage Grove, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 1

Cross Country

New Richmond, St. Croix Central at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Hudson at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

River Falls at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Middle Border Conference Tournament at New Richmond, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

New Richmond at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Girls Golf

River Falls, Hudson, New Richmond at WIAA Regional at Superior, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Girls Golf

St. Croix Central, Somerset at WIAA Regional at Bristol Ridge Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

New Richmond at Hudson, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Somerset at St. Croix Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Barron at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

Amery at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Hudson at Simley Invite, 6 p.m. (Dive only)

Football

Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at Hudson, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Amery, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Somerset at New Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

New Richmond at Holmen, 10:30 a.m.

River Falls at Onalaska, 10:30 a.m.

New Richmond at Onalaska, 1:30 p.m.

River Falls at Holmen, 1:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Hudson, St. Croix Central at New Richmond Invitational, 11 a.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Hudson at Simley Invite, 2 p.m.





Dates, times and locations subject to change



