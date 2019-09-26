TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

EAST RIDGE 5, PARK 2

It was a crosstown rivalry match on Tuesday night as East Ridge traveled to Park and took home a 5-2 victory over the Wolfpack.

The singles matches came out even between the two schools, but East Ridge was able to sweep the doubles matches and earn the victory.

In No. 1 singles, Kathryne Townsend for Park earned the dominating win over East Ridge's Fabiola Ramirez with a 6-0, 6-0 final score. Taylor Mares from East Ridge evened up the score at No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Park's Caitlyn Swigart.

Park came back to take the lead during the No. 3 singles match as Wolfpack's Dana Petrie earned a 6-0, 7-5 victory over East Ridge's Anna Tokheim. The Raptors, once again, tied it up at No. 4 singles with a 7-6, 7-6 victory for East Ridge's Isabel Zhu over Park's Avrie Morris.

The doubles pairings for East Ridge came firing on all cylinders as the Raptors earned all three points to earn the 5-2 victory as a team.

Abbie Marshall and Hannah Marshall from East Ridge took the 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles over Hannah Holmgren and Abby Fjelsta from Park. Then, Liv Meinders and Ella Walter from East Ridge earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles over Corinna Loshek and Alexandria Brooks from Park.

Finally, Jisoo Yeom and Megan Clark finished the match with a 6-4, 6-1 win for East Ridge at No. 3 doubles over Grace Karasek and Addison Finn from Park.

East Ridge will be back at action on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 3:30 p.m. as the Raptors travel to Roseville for a conference match before sections start next week.

Park will also be on the road on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 3:30 p.m. as the Wolfpack heads to Irondale for another conference match.