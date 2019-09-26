TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

STILLWATER 4, WOODBURY 3

It was a close match between Woodbury and Stillwater on Tuesday night, but the Ponies were able to come out with a 4-3 victory to give the Royals their second loss of the season. The other loss came against Mounds View earlier in the season.

The Royals took the first three singles matches, but the Ponies were able to sweep in the doubles matches and win the fourth singles match to earn the needed four points as a team.

Delaney Schurhamer earned the 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles to give Woodbury a 1-0 lead. Julie Nguyen also had a strong match with a 6-1, 6-2 win in the No. 2 singles match.

Natalie Mercill earned the third point for the Royals as she won 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 3 singles match to make it 3-0 in favor of Woodbury. Megan Nelson fought hard in the No. 4 singles match, but wasn't able to finish with the win. She lost 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to Abby Anderson to give Stillwater its first point in the match.

The No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches were both swept in two sets by Stillwater, but the No. 2 doubles match was a back-and-forth match. Ashley Nguyen and Ashley Stroebel earned the first set with a 6-3 final, but dropped the final two sets with a 6-4 second set final and 6-1 third set final.

This gave the Ponies their fourth point of the match and the 4-3 win. The Royals have a few more matches before the start of their section tournament next week.

Woodbury will gear up for a home match against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 3:30 p.m. and then will play at Mounds Park Academy this weekend for an invitational.