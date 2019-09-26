TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

STILLWATER 3, WOODBURY 0

The Woodbury girls' soccer team traveled to Stillwater on Tuesday night for a big conference game halfway through the season. The Ponies came out with a 3-0 victory over the Royals to bring Woodbury's record to 4-5-2 on the season.

Stillwater scored one goal in the first half and two more goals in the second half to score those three total goals. Woodbury's goalie Kelsey Dugan saved 10 goals on Tuesday night.

The Royals will head home on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. as Woodbury hosts Cretin-Derham Hall for a conference game.