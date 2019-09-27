The Red Wing volleyball team fought hard against Owatonna, but ultimately lost in four sets on Thursday.

The Wingers won the third set 25-22 after falling in the first two sets 25-19 and 26-24. Owatonna wrapped up the game with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.

Abi Deming had a team-high 12 kills along with 14 digs. Hallie Roschen paced the Wingers with 30 assists, 18 digs and six blocks. Maddie Castner added five blocks. Emily Burow had 16 digs, while Elle Thorson had 15 digs. Thorson and Justine Swenning each had seven kills.

"We played hard and our blocking was much better tonight," Red Wing head coach Lindsay Woychek said. "We lost some timely points, and had trouble digging ourselves out of some holes. We will continue working to get better and be able to sustain a high level of play the entire match."

Red Wing (5-11) next faces Rochester John Marshall on the road Tuesday, Oct. 1.