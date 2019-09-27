"We hit a stride tonight as a team," Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch said. "There was an energy that we found early on and continued to push throughout the night."

Grace O'Brien, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia De Jong and Greta Lane won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 56.53 seconds. O'Brien, Kriese, De Jong and Madison Beyers won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.56.

The Wingers earned a third relay win in the 400 freestyle relay. Isabella Harding, Emma Hoppman, Annika Wardle and Sarah Kolby finished in first place with a time of 4:19.02.

Sophie Carlson took first in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:32.82. Beuch said Carlson, in particular, had a great meet.

"She is a crucial member of the team because we know she is going to show up and compete at every meet, no matter where we put her."

Elsewhere in individual races, De Jong won the 200 freestyle (2:02.46) and the 100 butterfly (59.12). O'Brien won the 500 freestyle (5:50.81) and had the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:09.11). Kriese won the 50 freestyle (27.52) and swam the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.72).

Hoppman took first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:01.26. Kendra Carlisle finished second in the 1-meter dive with a score of 136.65.

Tuesday

The Wingers took the victory over Tri-City United 95-50 on Tuesday.

"The Wingers had a great night of competition," Beuch said. "Almost everyone was swimming an off-event or an event they have not swam yet this year. As coaches, we wanted to see these girls face a challenge of a new race and not back down, and that's exactly what we got."

Emma Hoppman, Carlisle Apenhorst, Cecelia De Jong and Sammy Kriese won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 6.60 seconds. Sarah Kolby, Sophie Carlson, Josie Brickey and De Jong swam the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay (4:26.75). Kallie Babcock, Carlson, Kolby and Kriese took first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:58.52.

In the individual races, Kolby won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:18.72. Madison Beyers won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:34.52.

Grace O'Brien took first place in the 100 freestyle (1:01.50), Carlson won the 100 butterfly (1:13.17) and Kriese took first in the 50 freestyle (27.47).

De Jong took first in the 500 freestyle (5:41.0) and swam the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:08.38). Sakya Apenhorst swam the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.44).