Under patchy sunshine and occasional wind, the Red Wing cross-country teams ran in the annual Red Wing Invite Friday afternoon.

Ten girls’ teams and 11 boys’ teams competed in what has become a crowded event.

“We have a spectator-friendly course where you get to see the kids run through lots of times,” Nelson said. “It's just a great event to see so many staff, students, parents and community members come out and support the cross-country event.

“We always get such a good turnout. Our meet is over before the sun goes down. Whenever it's homecoming, we get a great atmosphere.”

The girls’ Winger cross-country team took third out with 103 team points behind Woodbury and Roseville.

Senior Winger Grace Johnson pulled ahead and led by as much as 26 seconds during her final lap. Johnson finished in 19 minutes, 13.40 seconds.

“She looks very, very strong,” Nelson said. “She's running really well right now. She looks like she's having fun and enjoying herself, being a leader and being a part of this team.”

Adi Fjetland also finished in the top-5, running in fifth place with a time of 19:57.40.

Nelson said he liked what Fjetland has done this season and the development of the team as well.

“(Johnson) brought Adi right along with her. I thought our girls, at New Prague, ran really well; the best we've run in a while,” Nelson said. “Grace(Dube) and Tori (Leitner) are running more like they have in the past.”

Grace Dube took 36th with a time of 21:41.16, Tori Leitner was right behind her in 37th with a time of 21:41.36 and Audrey Lahammer placed 42nd in 21:50.51.

Wingers boys’ cross-country finished fourth out of 11 teams behind Apple Valley, Woodbury and Northfield with 120 points, just eight behind Northfield. The Wingers were led by Daniel Byers who took ninth with a time of 17:44.22, Dylan Anderson finished 13th in 17:55.87 and Caleb Korder was not far behind in 15th (17:58.58). Carson Ahern took 42nd and Hayden Wyatt 43rd with times of 18:50.13, Noah Richardson was was 49th in 18:55.55 and Andrew Farrar placed 50th (18:56.33).

Nelson said the rotation of runners has and will likely continue to change on a race-to-race basis. Nelson said he’d like to see consistency from the team and all the individuals.

As for who might run in the top-5 runners for the Wingers, Nelson mentioned several names. The list included Hayden Wyatt, Cade Wallin, Aaron Freier, Andrew Farrar, Myles Armstrong, Noah Richardson, Clayton Bennyhoff as possibilities.

“We could do a little better from practice to practice and week to week,” Nelson said. “Still in search for consistency and who is going to be in our top five, who is running the race and who our third and fourth runners will be.”

Tuesday

Grace Johnson led the Red Wing cross-country teams at the New Prague Invitational on Tuesday.

The girls' team finished second after tiebreaker with Lakeville South. Both teams had 31 points, ahead of third-place New Prague.

Johnson won the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 46 seconds, 4 seconds ahead of Lakeville South's Brianna Brewster. Adi Fjetland finished in third place with a time of 19:58.4.

Grace Dube and Tori Leitner finished 7-8 to give the Wingers four of the top 10. Dube ran the race in 21:32.0 while Leitner ran it in 21:38.3.

Audrey Lahammer came in 12th place with a time of 22:03.3 to round out the top five finishers for the Wingers.

In the boys' race, the Wingers came in sixth place. Daniel Beyers was the team's top runner with a ninth place finish and a time of 17:57.3.

Caleb Korder came in 18th place (18:32.5), Hayden Wyatt came in 34th (19:40.0) Andrew Farrar finished in 35th (19:49.6) and Casey Larson in 36th place (19:59.7).