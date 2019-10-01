The brackets were released this past weekend for the upcoming girls' tennis team section tournament. The individual section brackets will be released later this week.

As for teams, Woodbury, East Ridge and Park are all in the section 3AA bracket with a combined 16 teams in the section.

The Royals earned the No. 1 seed for the bracket and they earn a double-bye, which means Woodbury will play its first section match on Friday, Oct. 4, at 3:30 p.m. at Woodbury High School.

The Royals will play either No. 8 seed South St. Paul, No. 9 seed St. Paul Harding or No. 16 seed St. Paul Como Park. Woodbury has had a dominant season with only losing two matches this entire fall season, which earned them the top seed.

East Ridge earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament after a strong season as well with a handful of new faces on the team. The Raptors will also have a double-bye and play their first match on Friday, Oct. 4, at 3:30 p.m. at East Ridge High School.

They will play either No. 6 seed Visitation, No. 11 seed St. Paul Highland Park or No. 14 seed Tartan on that Friday's match.

For Woodbury and East Ridge, if either of the two teams win on Friday, they will play on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. at a neutral site around the area. If the teams win in the semifinals, they would play in the championship match on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville. It would take three wins for Woodbury or East Ridge to reach the state tournament as a team.

It'll be a longer path for Park as the Wolfpack earned the No. 12 seed in the tournament and will play right away. They will host No. 13 seed St. Paul Central on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 3:30 p.m. for the first match of section play.

If they were to win on Tuesday, they would play on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 3:30 p.m. at Henry Sibley High School who own the No. 5 seed. If they win on Wednesday, the Wolfpack would travel to No. 4 seed Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, Oct. 4, at 3:30 p.m. for a quarterfinals match.

Then, the schedule would be similar to Woodbury and East Ridge after the quarterfinals match, but Park needs to win five matches in a row for a spot in the state tournament.