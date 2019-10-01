Byron scored two goals midway through the first half and was able to sustain the lead, winning 4-1 over the Red Wing girls' soccer team Monday night.

The Wingers, playing its third game in five days, largely kept the Bears contained for the final 20 minutes of the first half. On offense, the pass to the outside resulted in few scoring chances.

"Another game we felt we played very well as far as possession that we couldn't connect in the attacking third," Red Wing head coach Taylor Becker said.

The Wingers cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal by Lillie Sonju scored on a rebound off Ella Sutherland's free kick. The Bears added insurance goals, scoring two more in the second.

Winger goalkeeper Tori Senty excited the game in the second half due to an injury. Lexi Kuehl came in as the backup and finished the game in net.

Red Wing gets little rest as the team travels to Albert Lea Tuesday.