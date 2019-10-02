The Red Wing girls' tennis team fell 6-1 to fourth-seeded Lakeville North in the first round of Section 1AA team play on Tuesday.

Chloe Struss earned the Wingers' lone point of the match with a 6-1, 4-3 win in No. 1 singles over Sophie Shankey.

Panther Jordan Hoover beat 6-1, 6-0 Rachel Borgen in No. 2 singles, Esha Sekar beat Hannah Kosek 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles and Kiera Kelly bested Alli Roe 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.

Emily and Olivia Plotnik beat Mya Benway and Graci Bettich 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles, Eden Britt and Domiano Baideme beat Eliza DiNatale and Sydney Flack 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles and Sarah Ramsey and Tori McMorrow defeated Jenn Siewert and Ella Bettich 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles.

Next up for Red Wing is individual section playoffs. The Section 1AA tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 10.