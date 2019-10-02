The Tigers took the first set 25-20, then the second set 25-18 and finished off the match with a 25-20 win in the third set.

Delaney Issendorf had a game-high 13 kills for the Tigers. Hannah Labonte also had 13 kills and added three blocks. Elyse Dalager tallied 18 assists, while Hannah Grimm had 17 assists.. Morgan West recorded 15 digs.

Makayla Bowen led the Bombers with six kills and 12 digs. Shayla Hustad had a team-high eight kills and Jaci Winchell contributed 24 assists.

Cannon Falls next hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday. Lake City travels to Pine Island on Thursday.

Z-M 3, Goodhue 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the first set 25-20, but Goodhue came back to win the second set 25-9. The Cougars then won the next two sets 25-19, 25-14 respectively.

Schaeffer Academy 3, Randolph 1

Schaeffer Academy took down Randolph in four sets. The Lions took the first set 25-14. The Rockets responded with a 25-18 win in the second set, but the Lions won the next two sets 25-21, 25-19 and the match.

Statistics for Randolph were unavailable.

Other Area Scores:

K-W 3, Lourdes 0