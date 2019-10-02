TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

WOODBURY 3, IRONDALE 0

After a weekend in Wisconsin, the Woodbury girls' volleyball team came back home to continue the conference regular season. The Royals went up against Irondale on Tuesday night and completed a 3-0 sweep to become 5-0 in the conference and 16-2 in the season.

Woodbury started the first set with the momentum as the Royals won 25-16 over Irondale. That momentum carried into a dominating second and third set where Woodbury won 25-8 and 25-11 respectively to earn the sweep.

The Royals will look to carry this victory into their next match on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. as Woodbury travels down the road to East Ridge for a rivalry match. Both teams are undefeated in the conference and the winner of this match will have full control to claim the conference title.