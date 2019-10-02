TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

BOYS

WOODBURY 4, WHITE BEAR LAKE 0

The Woodbury boys' soccer team started off the week on the right foot with a 4-0 win over White Bear Lake on Tuesday night. The win improves the Royals record to 13-1 on the season and 6-1 in the conference.

The Royals scored two goals in the first half and another two goals in the second half, while the defense shut out the Bears for all 80 minutes. The goals came from Devin Padelford, Joseph Haile and Austin Williams. Williams scored two goals on Tuesday night.

Ever since the East Ridge loss a couple weeks ago, the Royals set out to go undefeated the rest of the season. So far, Woodbury has achieved that goal and the team has two more games left for the regular season.

The Royals will play Roseville at home on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. and then will head to Stillwater on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Woodbury wants to earn the conference title, but the team will need help from East Ridge to earn that title. Since the Raptors defeated them during the season, Woodbury will need East Ridge to lose on Thursday night and the Royals will need to win the last two games to capture the conference title.

GIRLS

WHITE BEAR LAKE 3, WOODBURY 2

The Woodbury girls' soccer team traveled to White Bear Lake on Tuesday night to play the only team with an undefeated record in the conference. The Royals lost 3-2, but had a strong second half to make the game close in the end.

The loss puts Woodbury at a record of 4-7-2 on the season and a 2-5-1 conference record.

The girls will look to finish the regular season with a win as the Royals' last game is on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. before the section tournament begins next week.