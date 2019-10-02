TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

EAST RIDGE 3, STILLWATER 0

The East Ridge girls' volleyball team continued their success in the conference season with a sweep over Stillwater on Tuesday night to stay a perfect 5-0 in the conference. They improved their season record to 15-3.

The Raptors started the night with a 25-17 first set win and that helped with capturing a close 25-23 second set win. East Ridge was able to keep the momentum going and won the third set 25-13 to earn the sweep.

The Raptors will return home on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. as East Ridge hosts rival Woodbury in a big conference match. Both teams are undefeated in the conference and the winner of Thursday night will have complete control to winning the conference title at the end of the regular season.