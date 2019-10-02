TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

MOUNDS VIEW 3, PARK 0

The Park girls' volleyball team traveled to Mounds View on Tuesday, but the Mustangs earned the 3-0 sweep to bring Park's season record to 6-10 and a conference record to 1-4.

The Mustangs won the first and second set in dominating fashion with 25-11 and 25-10 set wins respectively. The third set was closer, but Mounds View won 25-21 to earn the sweep.

The Wolfpack will return home on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. as Park hosts Stillwater in another big conference match.