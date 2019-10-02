TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

BOYS

PARK 2, MOUNDS VIEW 1

It was a strong first half for the Park boys' soccer team and that carried them to winning 2-1 on Tuesday night over Mounds View. The win improves the Wolfpack's record to 7-6 on the season and 4-4 in the conference.

Park scored both of its goals in the first half and the defense was able to carry the team the rest of the way. Goalie Joey Petricka had 13 saves against Mounds View and gave up one goal.

The Wolfpack will return home on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. to play Cretin-Derham Hall, which conclude their regular season.

GIRLS

MOUNDS VIEW 2, PARK 0

It was a 0-0 tie going into the half, but Mounds View came out and scored two goals in the second half to earn a 2-0 win over the Park girls' soccer team on Tuesday night.

The loss puts Park at 5-7-3 on the season and 3-3-2 in the conference.

The Wolfpack will return home on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. to conclude their regular season against Cretin-Derham Hall.