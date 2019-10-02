TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

GIRLS

ST. CROIX PREP 3, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 0

The New Life Academy girls' soccer team started off the week on the road against St. Croix Prep on Tuesday night and fell 3-0 in a conference game.

The loss puts the Eagles at a 6-7 record for the season and a 2-4 conference record.

The Eagles will stay on the road as they play at Cristo Rey Jesuit on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m. to conclude their regular season.

BOYS

ST. CROIX PREP 8, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 0

The New Life Academy boys' soccer team faced off against the only undefeated team in the conference, St. Croix Prep, on Tuesday night and lost 8-0.

The Eagles sit at 3-12 on the season and 2-4 in the conference as they prepare for their final regular season game on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Cristo Rey Jesuit.