$mith deserves her due

Regan Smith is a phenomenon. The Lakeville North High School student set world records in the 200- and 100-meter backstroke at the World Championships in South Korea in August. Her 100 time was part of a world record time in the 4x100 medley relay.

Why is this news almost two months later? Because three world record swims are worth about $140,000, according to Yahoo's Pat Forde. Of that amount, again, according to Forde, Smith has received $41,000 because of the NCAA's rules. Accepting the rest would jeopardize her collegiate eligibility.

With the passage of the "Fair Pay to Play Act," California is moving forward in giving collegiate athletes full use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and that could be a boon to Smith's bank account.

In short, the bill, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, would allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals. Autographs can be paid for. Pepsi, Ford or any other company could compensate an amateur athlete for their time and NIL. The NCAA, not surprisingly, is opposed to such a thing. Amateurs, after all.

But lost in all the "pay for play" that detractors argue is that for all Reggie Bush could've made, or all the money that Trevor Lawrence could make now or the top football recruits could be promised, is someone like Smith, who is literally at the top of her sport without much recourse in actually making her worth.

Sure, Smith could go pro. But as noted in Forde's column, the money isn't there yet. At least on the endorsement side. The big money comes with Olympic glory, not world titles as a high school student. And that's the catch for the Stanford commit.

What if, as Forde touches on, colleges (as California ones would be able to offer) could help keep kids in school instead of pushing them out, as many stars in Olympic sports are forced to do. The NFL and NBA offer lucrative paydays upon being drafted in the first round, and even more off the field/court.

But Olympic-sport athletes are often at their famous peak in high school, college or shortly thereafter. Allowing those athletes the chance to stay in school, keep all the Team USA money they earn (immediately), and give them the chance for a cheesy yet lucrative TV commercial could keep them in school a year or two longer. Which is the result, if not the process, the NCAA wants.

Give Smith and Lawrence and all the rest their due. Colleges aren't even on the hook for paying these athletes (though they should be). The greed on one side is keeping the other from actually seeing a small return on years' of investment. Even Gopher men's basketball coach Richard Pitino is for it.

