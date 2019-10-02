First things first

This Wild fan is cautiously optimistic.

Kirill Kaprizov just scored a hat trick in a span of about ten minutes, finishing it off with this pic.twitter.com/KP2M7C1Phs — Connor (@Connor_779) October 1, 2019

$mith deserves her due

Regan Smith is a phenomenon. The Lakeville North High School student set world records in the 200- and 100-meter backstroke at the World Championships in South Korea in August. Her 100 time was part of a world record time in the 4x100 medley relay.

Why is this news almost two months later? Because three world record swims are worth about $140,000, according to Yahoo's Pat Forde. Of that amount, again, according to Forde, Smith has received $41,000 because of the NCAA's rules. Accepting the rest would jeopardize her collegiate eligibility.

With the passage of the "Fair Pay to Play Act," California is moving forward in giving collegiate athletes full use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and that could be a boon to Smith's bank account.

In short, the bill, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, would allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals. Autographs can be paid for. Pepsi, Ford or any other company could compensate an amateur athlete for their time and NIL. The NCAA, not surprisingly, is opposed to such a thing. Amateurs, after all.

But lost in all the "pay for play" that detractors argue is that for all Reggie Bush could've made, or all the money that Trevor Lawrence could make now or the top football recruits could be promised, is someone like Smith, who is literally at the top of her sport without much recourse in actually making her worth.

Sure, Smith could go pro. But as noted in Forde's column, the money isn't there yet. At least on the endorsement side. The big money comes with Olympic glory, not world titles as a high school student. And that's the catch for the Stanford commit.

What if, as Forde touches on, colleges (as California ones would be able to offer) could help keep kids in school instead of pushing them out, as many stars in Olympic sports are forced to do. The NFL and NBA offer lucrative paydays upon being drafted in the first round, and even more off the field/court.

But Olympic-sport athletes are often at their famous peak in high school, college or shortly thereafter. Allowing those athletes the chance to stay in school, keep all the Team USA money they earn (immediately), and give them the chance for a cheesy yet lucrative TV commercial could keep them in school a year or two longer. Which is the result, if not the process, the NCAA wants.

Give Smith and Lawrence and all the rest their due. Colleges aren't even on the hook for paying these athletes (though they should be). The greed on one side is keeping the other from actually seeing a small return on years' of investment. Even Gopher men's basketball coach Richard Pitino is for it.

RiverTowns news

St. Croix Central golfer Sally Vagsness has a hitch in her giddy-up. She's still killing it.

Kenyon-Wanamingo's volleyball team is gearing up for the postseason. And this past Saturday was a good tuneup.

Hastings girls' soccer team has lost a game. Yeah, just one.

Statewide stories

Tonight we lost our first conference game in the history of the HVL. Overall we are 134-1-3 against conference opponents. We are supremely proud of all of our players from 2000-2019 who participated in the streak and hope to start a new one soon! — Lourdes Boys Soccer (@LourdesBSoccer) September 25, 2019

On Sept. 24, Byron did the impossible: the Bears beat Lourdes. And now, Byron is eyeing a conference title that only the Eagles have held for 20 years. Crazy.

The Rink Live, the Forum's college hockey website, launched a video podcast featuring Mick Hatten and Jess Myers. The first episode is here. The Gophers and SCSU Huskies men are featured, but the duo also touches on the Mavericks, Bulldogs and more.

Stefon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday, and it's not because of injury. Yeah, this whole Kirk Cousins thing seems to be going well.

National stories

Game 2 of the WNBA Finals was delivered a bad hand when Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics was diagnosed with a small disk herniation on Wednesday. Delle Donne will be re-evaluated before Sunday's Game 3.

Phil the Thrill has lost some weight. How much? Lefty isn't divulging. Good for him.

This is a pro bat flip column.

How to silence 52,000+ in one bat flip. pic.twitter.com/9gQ8KXnQFs — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 3, 2019

