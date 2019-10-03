Thursday, Oct. 3
Girls Golf
St. Croix Central, Somerset at WIAA Regional at Bristol Ridge Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
New Richmond at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Somerset at St. Croix Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Barron at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Amery at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Hudson at Simley Invite, 6 p.m. (Dive only)
Football
Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Hudson, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Amery, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Volleyball
Somerset at New Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
New Richmond at Holmen, 10:30 a.m.
River Falls at Onalaska, 10:30 a.m.
New Richmond at Onalaska, 1:30 p.m.
River Falls at Holmen, 1:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Hudson, St. Croix Central at New Richmond Invitational, 11 a.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Hudson at Simley Invite, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
Girls Tennis
Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond at WIAA Subsectional (Menomonie), 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Somerset aBoyceville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Girls Golf
Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond at WIAA Sectional (Stevens Point), 9 a.m.
TBD at WIAA Division 2 Sectional at Pheasant Hills in Hammond, 9 a.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Menomonie at Hudson, 6:30
Boys Soccer
Menomonie at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
McDonell Central at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
North Branch at River Falls, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Amery at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Girls Tennis
Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond at WIAA Sectional (Eau Claire), 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:30 p.m.
New Richmond at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
River Falls at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Amery, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Volleyball
River Falls at St. Michael-Albertville Invite, 5 p.m.
Football
Superior at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Amery, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Volleyball
Hudson, St. Croix Central at Altoona Invite, 8 a.m.
River Falls at St. Michael-Albertville Invite, 9 a.m.
Somerset at Cumberland Invite, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Hudson, New Richmond, River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial Invite, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
La Crosse Central at New Richmond, 11 a.m.
Sparta at New Richmond, 1:45 p.m.
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change