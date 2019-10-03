Thursday, Oct. 3

Girls Golf

St. Croix Central, Somerset at WIAA Regional at Bristol Ridge Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

New Richmond at Hudson, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Somerset at St. Croix Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Barron at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

Amery at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Hudson at Simley Invite, 6 p.m. (Dive only)

Football

Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at Hudson, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Amery, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Somerset at New Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

New Richmond at Holmen, 10:30 a.m.

River Falls at Onalaska, 10:30 a.m.

New Richmond at Onalaska, 1:30 p.m.

River Falls at Holmen, 1:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Hudson, St. Croix Central at New Richmond Invitational, 11 a.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Hudson at Simley Invite, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7

Girls Tennis

Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond at WIAA Subsectional (Menomonie), 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Somerset aBoyceville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Girls Golf

Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond at WIAA Sectional (Stevens Point), 9 a.m.

TBD at WIAA Division 2 Sectional at Pheasant Hills in Hammond, 9 a.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Menomonie at Hudson, 6:30

Boys Soccer

Menomonie at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

McDonell Central at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

North Branch at River Falls, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Amery at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Girls Tennis

Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond at WIAA Sectional (Eau Claire), 9 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:30 p.m.

New Richmond at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

River Falls at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Amery, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

River Falls at St. Michael-Albertville Invite, 5 p.m.

Football

Superior at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Amery, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Volleyball

Hudson, St. Croix Central at Altoona Invite, 8 a.m.

River Falls at St. Michael-Albertville Invite, 9 a.m.

Somerset at Cumberland Invite, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Hudson, New Richmond, River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial Invite, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

La Crosse Central at New Richmond, 11 a.m.

Sparta at New Richmond, 1:45 p.m.

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m.





