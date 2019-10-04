THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

PARK 5, ST. PAUL CENTRAL 2

After two days of cancelations due to rain, the Park girls' tennis team was able to open up the section tournament with a home match against St. Paul Central on Thursday.

The Wolfpack were able to fight and earn the 5-2 win to continue advancing in the section tournament.

Park had a sweep in the singles matches and won one doubles match to earn the five points on Thursday afternoon.

In singles, Kathryne Townsend earned the win for Park in No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 score. Caitlyn Swigart continued the success at No. 2 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 victory to make it 2-0 in favor of the Wolfpack.

Dana Petrie and Avrie Morris were both dominant in their wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles with 6-0, 6-1 victories in each match to give Park the needed fourth point to claim the team victory.

Hannah Holmgren and Abby Fjelsta were the Park duo that earned the 6-3, 6-1 win in No. 1 doubles. St. Paul Central was able to win in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

The Wolfpack will continue their section run on Friday, Oct. 4, at 3:30 p.m. as they travel to No. 5 seed Henry Sibley.