After honoring the team's two seniors -- Grace O'Brien and Josie Brickey -- Red Wing dominated in the pool, winning 97-81 over Winona on Thursday.

"It was very important to the girls to finish off their last home meet of the season with a fast meet for senior/parent night," Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch said. "We love that they find extrinsic reasons to race; It keeps the season fun."

A Winger took first or swam the fastest time in every varsity race.

In the relays, O’Brien, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia De Jong and Teegan Beyers won the 200-yard medley (1 minute, 53.89 seconds) and the 200 freestyle (1:45.81).

The relay group of Emma Hoppman, Kennedy Carlson, Madison Beyers and Greta Lane won the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:08.82.

O’Brien, Kriese, De Jong and Teegan Beyers each won two individual races. O’Brien took first place in the 500 freestyle (5:50.65) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.99). Kriese won the 50 freestyle (27.86) and swam the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.90). De Jong won the 200 individual medley (2:22.31) and the 100 butterfly (58.84). Finally, Beyers won the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.10 and the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.76.

“We are focusing on pushing through the next week of season smoothly before we change gears and prep for (the conference meet),” Beuch said.

Red Wing next competes against Rochester Century on Tuesday, Oct. 8, then Austin on Thursday, Oct. 10.