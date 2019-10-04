Facing its toughest test to date this season, Cannon Falls got an early lead and held steady for the win.

The Bombers beat the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs 18-6 Friday night in front of a packed homecoming crowd at John Burch Park.

The run game again led the way for the Bombers, but the Bulldogs forced Bomber quarterback Jack Dommeyer to throw considerably more than any previous game. Coming into Friday, Dommeyer had thrown just 10 times in the previous four games. Against PEM, he threw nine times.

“They stopped our run game pretty well and we weren't able to get the big explosive plays that we usually can,” said Cannon Falls head coach Dan Meyers when asked what challenges the Bulldogs presented. “We had to grind out long drives.

“That's the tricky part is when you play a team you haven't played for a few years, so we don't know exactly how they are going to play us defensively. I think our guys did a nice job.”

The Bombers opened the scoring on its first drive. The defense got a stop then the Bomber offense took over again with 6 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter. It took the remainder of the quarter and 3 seconds of the second to score.

The Bombers utilized nearly all their varsity running backs as no one back had the majority of the carries. Senior Braxton Ulrich capped off the time-consuming drive with a short run, giving the Bombers a 12-0 lead.

“(Braxton) is one of our hardest workers (on the team),” Meyers said. “We spread the ball around. That's what's cool about this system is that we can give the ball to different guys (with success).”

The Bulldogs contained the Bombers offense and forced them to punt the remainder of the second quarter and into the third. The Bulldogs in the meantime got on the board with a touchdown pass over the middle inside the red zone.

The 12-6 Bomber halftime lead was mostly due to the two defenses doing their part. The Bombers held the Bulldogs to -8 yards on nine carries and 50 yards total in the first half.

The Bomber defense as a whole unit played arguably its best game this season during a game when it needed to.

Grant Mech came up with a huge interception on a deep ball in the third quarter. Mech’s pick gave the Bombers the ball and some much-needed momentum for a team that looked stagnant.

“(Mech) did such a nice job of doing what he was coached to do,” Meyers said about the play. “He stayed right on that guy's hands and went for the ball at the right time. It was him and that guy one-on-one and there no (help defensively). It was one of those situations where you need a guy to step up and he did it.”

Another long drive by the Bombers ended in a Trenton Matthies touchdown run from less than a half yard out. Ulrich was again involved as he set up Matthies with 7-yard gain the previous play. The touchdown gave the Bombers some breathing room. The defense came out with one last stop. A holding call took back a would-be touchdown for the Bulldogs. The Bombers forced four straight incompletions and a turnover on downs to wrap up the victory.

Matthies led all Bomber rushers with 91 yards on 18 carries. Marcus Banks had two catches for 31 yards. Ulrich finished with 28 yards on seven carries and Kade Holt added 20 yards on three carries.

Cannon Falls (5-0) remains at home Friday, Oct. 11 as the defending Class AAA champion Rochester Lourdes Eagles come to town. The Eagles present a challenge to the Bombers in terms of the team finding out where it ranks among the best in Class AAA.

“It's been a long time since we've beaten Lourdes,” Meyers said. “We know we are a good team. We're definitely above average, but we don't know what our top end is as far as where we rank with other teams.”