The Wingers held the Eagles to touchdown in the first quarter. In the second, the Eagles broke the game open. Graham Hopkins ran in for a 3-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 38 seconds left in the half. Destin Hinson broke off a 62-yard run for a touchdown with 2:49 remaining. Finally, Nolan Jurgenson punched in for a 2-yard score.

The Eagles lead swelled from 6-0 to 28-0.

Jurgenson ran for his third touchdown of the night in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 34-0 lead.

Cooper Chandler and Wyatt Gonsior got the Wingers on the board for its only points of the game in the fourth quarter.

Gonsior ended the night with four receptions for 82 yards. Jack Carlson had three catches for 17 yards. Chandler and Henry Davig combined for 119 yards, completing 11-of-16.

Red Wing (0-5) makes the long trip to Kingsford, Michigan on Friday, Oct. 11. Kingsford (3-3) is coming off a 32-7 win over Wausau East (Wisconsin).