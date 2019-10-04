On Thursday, Oct. 3, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors voted on five "action" proposals, including the implementation for a third class in track and field.

The new configuration of the sport will begin with the 2022 spring season and will likely move the state meet from a two-day event to three days. The MSHSL did not reveal a permanent plan for state or section meets.

Adding third day to state track meet might be challenging re officials. Another concern is cost; over last 5 years state track meet has lost an average of $5,000+ each year. Adding another class of section meets also a concern. https://t.co/5MtKW76I9x — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) October 3, 2019

The Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association proposed a schedule format that would allow schools an option to play 24 games to be played on 20 dates, basically adding four possible doubleheaders to the current 20-game limit. The board voted down the proposal.

Also voted down was a proposal to add a speech program, Program Oral Interpretation.

In June, the board voted to allow wrestling teams with 20 or fewer wrestlers the chance to scrimmage twice a week to help with practice. The board voted Thursday to rescind that allowance, meaning those schools cannot scrimmage.

The only other proposal that passed was to align the MSHSL's district and section alignments in football to the same year. Currently the two alignments happen every two years, but on alternate time lines. The vote will now allow the two to be formed the same year, the first of which will be when the next section realignment was to happen in March 2021 for the 2022 football season. It will not affect scheduling.

The board also had a discussion item centered on state tournament admission fees. No vote was taken, but in an email the board said it would continue "(e)xploration and discussion" about requiring tickets to state tournaments that currently do not require an admission fee. Twelve sports, including cross-country and golf, do not charge admission at this time.