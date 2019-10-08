First things first

LOL. Amazing.

Aaron Jones waves at Byron Jones as he runs past him and into the end zone lmao pic.twitter.com/ILy5KVbANm — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 6, 2019

Venture capitalists kneecap SI

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated ceased to exist in any meaningful way. The company that now owns the iconic publication informed its staff that they were required to attend one of two meetings. It didn't take a bunch of journalists long to figure out that the "transition meeting(s)" would be quite different.

Then, the meetings were canceled. Then they were back. In the end, TheMaven, a startup that acquired control of SI from Authentic Brands Group which had taken over the magazine from Meredith Corp., stripped for parts what was at least a functioning if not thriving media property.

(Side note: Deadspin, which is where both of those links go, has a similar issue and fights it tooth and nail and employs some of the best writers on the planet. Kudos to them and others swinging back.)

The way forward for TheMaven, and whatever one might think is left of the SI we grew up with, is to farm out work to low or unpaid, content-mill workers. (Those links explain it better, but basically college kids willing to take "exposure" over money to produce clickbait material at an insane rate.)

There are few things in life that I am ashamed of being proven correct, but this current media landscape is one. I have long held the view, before my first writing job way back in 2005, that the internet would break everything.

It did.

Can it be fixed? I don't know. The Athletic is a promising venture, but it has also successfully recruited some of the best beat writers in the world from local and national outlets. Yet in October 2017, this was told to the New York Times, “We will wait every local paper out and let them continuously bleed until we are the last ones standing,” Alex Mather, a co-founder of The Athletic, said in an interview in San Francisco. “We will suck them dry of their best talent at every moment. We will make business extremely difficult for them.” (AwfulAnnouncing link for those paywalled by the NYT.)

The co-founders have since backed off those statements, but did recently launch a soccer vertical in the UK that raided several of the region's top sportswriters.

I don't want to excoriate The Athletic, after all I am a subscriber. But there seems to be two things happening at once: venture capitalists that buy distressed properties exploit for immediate profit and then shutter or sell (Sports Illustrated), and venture capitalists that start new companies force the competition to cave sooner or later by raiding the talented writers (The Athletic).

The way forward is pretty simple, if not also linked to the fall of SI and the rise of The Athletic. The answer is money. Subscriptions help, like The Athletic. Paying good writers good money works, like The Athletic. But SI, like nearly every other news outlet in the dawn of the internet age, did or doesn't charge for its online component, or at least most of it.

The ball was fumbled early, but finally news outlets have decided to charge for online offerings.

Whether in print or online, reporting, writing, photography, editing and publishing cost money. The question to those who want to read newspapers, magazines and/or their websites: Is it better to pay for good journalism or get none at all?

RiverTowns news

Statewide stories

The Yankees Yankeed on Monday, sending the Twins home with yet another sweep.

The UMD Bulldogs have won the last two NCAA Division I men's hockey titles. Can they make it three straight? The last, and only, school to pull it off was the Michigan Wolverines back in 1953.

Stefon Diggs said he wants to "be in Minnesota." (Wink.)

National stories

Coach K weighed in on the ongoing conversation about college athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness. It's not surprising he did so, as perhaps the face of NCAA hoops. But his thoughts on the subject? Yeah, that was a shock.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be coming to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday. One player to keep your eye on? Philly defensive end Derek Barnett. You can be sure the referees will be watching.

One last thing

What a joy to watch.