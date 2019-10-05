The Woodbury football team was holding that number up on their hands at the end of the game and that number became a common theme throughout the game.

It was a fourth-quarter push by the Royals to grab the lead over East Ridge on Friday night.

It took all four quarters for Woodbury to fight and use strategy to earn the 21-10 win over the Raptors.

Ultimately, the four fingers in the air at the end of the game by the Royals indicated their fourth straight win in this Woodbury and East Ridge rivalry game.

"We never back down and always keep fighting," said Brock Rinehart. "We knew how important this game was for this community, our school and this team."

East Ridge hosted Woodbury on Friday night for its annual rivalry game, but the pregame was focused on something bigger than football. It was Tackle Cancer night at the Nest for the Raptors and Royals.

The two teams came together to raise money and show their support to in finding a cure for cancer as Friday's game was dedicated to Dennis J. Keane, who passed away in January to cancer and was involved in the East Ridge Athletic Association and many aspects of the Woodbury community.

"We did a lot of coordinating with Woodbury and it was a joint thing," said East Ridge head coach Dan Fritze. "It's bigger than football and our kids understand that."

"I'm glad we were able to come together for this cause," said Woodbury head coach Andy Hill.

Once the ball was teed up and the whistle blew, it became a football game that many fans expected. A physical, mental and gritty game between two teams in the same district and the same city.

East Ridge was able to start off with the lead as KJ Moore ran in for a 4-yard touchdown with about two and a half minutes left in the first quarter. The lead remained 7-0, but the Raptors looked to extend that lead on the last drive of the first half.

The Raptors were looking for the end zone as time was winding down in the second quarter, but Woodbury's Isaiah Walters intercepted the ball to keep it a seven-point game.

"I feel like that interception gave us a lot of momentum heading into the locker room," said Woodbury's Jack Bungarden. "We knew that we could come back and take over this lead in the second half."

The two defenses came out and did the exact same thing as the first half with stopping the offenses from producing any results and keeping it a 7-0 game. East Ridge was able to connect on a 25-yard field goal by Cory Gounili with about two and a half minutes left in the third quarter to make it a 10-0 lead.

Then, the fourth quarter came and Woodbury became the team with the momentum as Rinehart started the quarter with a memorable 46-yard run that resulted in a touchdown. The senior running back broke through a handful of tackles near the line of scrimmage and broke free to get into the end zone and create a smaller deficit for the Royals.

"I just kept using my legs to push through people and found a hole that took me to the end zone," Rinehart said. "We knew what we were capable of doing and we were able to show it in that fourth quarter tonight."

After the rushing touchdown, East Ridge started their offensive drive but it quickly came to a halt. East Ridge's quarterback Riley Larson threw a pass that was tipped by Woodbury's Marty Reem and the ball flew into the air with some hangtime.

Bungarden dropped back into coverage and saw the tipped pass, so he ran towards the ball and completed the interception. Not only did he pick the ball off, but he went back to the end zone to score a touchdown. This gave Woodbury its first lead of the game with a 14-10 score.

"I didn't know what to do when I scored, so I just threw my hands in the air and celebrated with my teammates," Bungarden said with a smile on his face. "This is what our defense has been doing all season and it's due to great coaches and a strong mindset to stop each possession every time."

This isn't the first time that Hill has applauded his defense after a game because that's what this team has been known for since Hill started coaching the Royals. He knows that stopping a defense will lead to strong offensive production and that's what happened on Friday night.

The Woodbury defense allowed a touchdown in the first half and a field goal, but the a combination of offense and defense helped the Royals pull out a victory. The final score came with about three minutes left in the game as Woodbury performed a little trick play.

Woodbury's quarterback Charlie Wilson gave the ball to Rinehart who gave the ball to wide receiver Drew Bramlett and he threw the ball to Wilson near the end zone. The ball looked to be intercepted, but Wilson was able to grab the ball and get around the defender to reach the end zone for a touchdown.

That touchdown put the nail in the coffin as the Royals led 21-10 with about two and a half minutes left in the game.

"I'm so proud of our guys for fighting because eventually something will pop," Hill said. "Make no mistake, East Ridge outplayed us for much of the night. At least their defense against our offense."

This win might go down as one game in the record, but the Woodbury players know how much this win means for the program and the upcoming year.

"This game is talked about and looked at for 365 days a year," Bungarden said. "This win gives us a lot of momentum heading into the final weeks of the season."

Woodbury has evened up its record at 3-3 with this win and will prepare for its final home game on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. against Roseville. This home game is also the homecoming game for the Royals and Hill remembers the 27-7 loss to Roseville from last season.

He said there will be some distractions with homecoming week, but he knows these players are ready for these last couple of weeks before the playoffs start at the end of October. After the homecoming game, Woodbury will hit the road at White Bear Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. to conclude its regular season.

As for East Ridge, the team will prepare for a tough road game against Mounds View on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. before coming home to play Stillwater on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. to conclude its regular season. The Raptors are also 3-3 and those final two wins could help with placement in the playoff brackets.

"Our kids understand how good Mounds View is and playing at Mounds View might be the toughest place to play in the entire conference," Fritze said. "When our kids show up on Monday, they're ready to go. Kids are resilient."

These last two games will be important for both Woodbury and East Ridge because a 5-3 record in this district could put a team in strong position for the playoff bracket compared to a record of 4-4 or 3-5. Both coaches said they will focus on one team at a time to end their regular season.