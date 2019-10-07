It was a big night for Park head coach Rick Fryklund and the Wolfpack football players on Friday night as St. Thomas Academy came to Wolfpack Stadium for a district game.

For the Park football team, it was the homecoming football game. The stands were filled, especially the student section that was filled with green shirts, hats and signs. The fans were anticipating this game because the Wolfpack was on the road the last two weeks and won both of those games.

For Fryklund, it was a game against a former team he coached. He spent his coaching career at St. Thomas Academy and was the defensive coordinator for the Cadets before taking the head coach position at Park this season.

He spent some time before the game to give hugs and handshakes with a handful of the St. Thomas Academy coaches and players. There were plenty of smiles and laughs as they looked back on a memorable time with the Cadets, but Fryklund couldn't wait to see how Park played on Friday night against the undefeated Cadets.

"It was great to see everyone before the game and reconnect with coaches and players," Fryklund said. "I have a lot of respect for St. Thomas Academy and the program they've built there and I know they are just as excited to see me here at Park."

The Wolfpack had a tall task in front of them of them, but Fryklund had one thing he wanted this team to do for all four quarters.

"I wanted us to attack all game long and continue being physical," Fryklund said. "I thought we did a great job being physical and attacking, but we need to keep working on being consistent for all four quarters of the game."

St. Thomas Academy started off the game with a quick touchdown and looked to continue extending the score, but the Park defense was able to shut the Cadets down for the Wolfpack offense. The Cadets went into halftime with a 14-0 lead and the Park players knew they needed to continue their focus for the second half.

That 14-0 score remained the same for the majority of the third quarter until St. Thomas Academy scored two touchdowns in a matter of almost a minute to extend the lead to 28-0. The Cadets added one more score in the fourth quarter for the 35-0 score at the end of the game.

Fryklund said he continues to see progression for all the players each week and mistakes that happened on the field earlier in the season have been fixed completely. He's just continuing to develop these players and make them the best football players and overall people they can be.

"It was great to hear from the St. Thomas Academy coaches at the end of the game that they saw the fight and grit from our team," Fryklund said. "It's showing each week in different ways and all of this will lead to a great end to this season."

The Park coaches and players are hoping to play their best football towards the end of the regular season, so that can translate into the playoffs at the end of October.

The Wolfpack team sits at 3-3 for a season record and a 1-3 record in the district. Park will prepare for its final road game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. as they travel to South St. Paul. The Wolfpack is currently undefeated on the road (3-0) and hopes to continue this unbeaten streak.

Then, Park will return home on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. as the Wolfpack hosts Coon Rapids to wrap up the season.