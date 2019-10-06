The Academy Force football team came out on Friday night with the mentality to come back from a tough loss to Breck the following week.

Academy Force traveled to Minneapolis Edison for a second straight road game, but Edison was able to come out with the 14-9 victory and drop Academy Force's record to 2-4 on the season.

It was a close game throughout all four quarters, but Edison was able to hold onto the victory and get the district win for the regular season.

Academy Force will finish the regular season at home as the team hosts St. Agnes on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. and ends the season on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. against Minneapolis Roosevelt. The players and coaches are hoping to even out the record before playoffs start at the end of October.