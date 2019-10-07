The Cannon Falls volleyball team took fourth place in its own weekend tournament on Saturday.

In pool play, the Bombers didn't lose a set. They swept Sibley East, Wabasha-Kellogg and Simley. The Bombers then lost in a sweep to both Medford and Tartan in the finals.

Against Tartan, Jaci Winchell led the Bombers with 15 assists and three digs. Bree Robinson had a team-high nine digs. Shayla Hustad and Kylie Wersal each had four kills. Makayla Bowen added seven digs and one ace.

Friday

Goodhue hosted Class AA No. 3-ranked Kasson-Mantorville as part of homecoming on Friday.

The Wildcats fell four sets. The Komets took the first set 27-25, then the Wildcats evened up the score with a 26-24 win in the second set. The Komets then won the next two sets 25-13, 25-22.

Hannah Gadient paced the Wildcats with 29 assists, 18 digs and seven kills. Joslyn Carlson had a team-high 11 kills and four blocks. Arianna Thomforde added eight kills and 11 digs.

Goodhue next hosts another ranked opponent in Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.