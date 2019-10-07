Twenty teams, along with several other individual runners, competed in the 5,000-meter race. Winger Caleb Korder finished in 66th place with a time of 18 minutes, 5.3 seconds . Dylan Anderson came in 72nd with a time of 18:08.5. Daniel Byers ran the race in 18:16.3, earning 79th place. Noah Richardson came in 82nd (18:22.9) and Hayden Wyatt finished in 99th (18:50.5).

On the girls' side, four Wingers ran in the varsity race. Grace Johnson led the group with a 50th-place finish and a time of 20:13.3. Grace Dube ran the race in 21:22.3 and finished in 90th. Tori Leitner came in 104th with a time of 21:53.3 and Brianna Novak finished in 127th with a time of 24:02.6.