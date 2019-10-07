Walking through Randolph high school, it became the norm for Nick Drinken to hear someone shout "Nicko Mode is Sicko Mode." The new nickname came to life with the chart topping song “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott.

"The song started getting popular," Drinken said. "One day somebody called me ‘Nicko Mode’ and it stuck. I'm walking down the hall and people are saying Nicko Mode just to say it. It just grew from there."

Posters with reference to "Nicko Mode" appeared at basketball games and baseball games during Drinken's junior year. Now a senior, he still hears people say it. Yet he doesn't know the words to the song.

Drinken said he hasn't even listened to Sicko Mode, nor does he even listen to rap or hip-hop.

However, every time he would make a play or throw for a touchdown, sure enough, someone in the student section is yelling out “Nicko Mode” as if to signify that Drinken is having a good game.

Having played little varsity football the previous season, Drinken has stepped up and had plenty of big games.

Through six weeks, Drinken can arguably be considered one of the state's best passers this year. He has tossed 20 touchdowns, thrown for 1,732 yards and completed 80 of 130 passes.

"I don't really pay attention to which games I get bigger stats," Drinken said when asked about his numbers. "Not right now, maybe after the season I'll look back. They all seem like the same game as long as we get a win out of it."

Randolph head coach Mike Schmidt said Drinken has noticed his confidence has grown without looking at the numbers. With each big game he has, the confidence continues to build.

"He'll be the last person to look at his stats," Schmidt said, "but once he has seen the numbers we can put up on offense with the success he's had getting the ball to his playmakers, I think that's really where the confidence started growing. He looks more confident each day."

One trait Drinken brought to the team from Day 1 was his leadership ability. Drinken said he feels like he has always been a leader and has the senior class of 2018 to thank.

“The senior class above me was absolutely amazing,” Drinken said. “They taught me everything I know about leadership and how to lead a team.

"That's my job. Before anything else, it's to lead, even when times are tough. I'm going to stay with this team and lead no matter if we're (down) 40-0 or up 60-0."

When asked about the best players being able to lead, he added that the other seniors on the team are just as much a leader as he is, saying, "we're all leaders."

Before the season began, the Rockets went through two massive changes. The first was moving back to 11-man football after playing 9-man for the last several years. The other major change: graduating Andrew Wenstrom.

Throughout the summer and into the August practices, Schmidt continued to preach to his players to play to their own strengths. Drinken said he felt the preparation for his first full year of varsity football was made easier because of the message from Schmidt.

"They put all the confidence in me that I can play quarterback just like anybody else," Drinken said.

The Rockets began the season 4-0, its best start since going 5-0 to start the 2014 season. At 5-1 overall after a 41-7 win over Medford, the Rockets are looking as dangerous as ever thanks to Drinken.

He said he has relied on his fellow senior wide receivers early on and that has helped make the hot start to the season "a group effort."

He has a point.

Isaac Stoesz and Dane Ehleringer have been just as good. Stoesz leads the team in receptions (30), yards (771) and touchdowns (9). Ehleringer is not far behind with 27 catches for 431 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last week against Medford Stoesz had 309 yards, the second most receiving yards by an individual in a game in state history according to MSHSL records.

Ehleringer has proven to be a great weapon Drinken can rely on in the red zone and deep over the middle of the field. Him and Stoesz make life much easier for Drinken, who says he still has room to grow.

The Rockets host Goodhue (4-2) on Friday. The Wildcats score 15.2 points per game, far below Randolph’s 30.2. But Goodhue also allows just 11.2 points per game on defense, a similar contrast to the Rockets’ 20.5.