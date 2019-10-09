TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

GIRLS

EAST RIDGE 3, ST. PAUL CENTRAL 0

The East Ridge girls' soccer team earned the No. 3 seed in the section 4AA tournament and having that home field advantage in the opening round on Tuesday ignited them to play one of their best games of the season.

"This was probably one of our best games of the season," said junior Zoe Meyers. "We kept working until the very end and worked together to earn this win."

The Raptors finished with a 3-0 win over St. Paul Central to advance to the semifinals and continue their season. Head coach Tim Bunnell was happy with how the girls played both offensively and defensively and he hopes that continues in the semifinals game.

The defense was able to limit the amount offensive possessions for St. Paul Central, therefore making it hard to score and East Ridge was able to earn the shut out. On the other end, the Raptors had many different weapons to use to score goals and find open teammates.

That versatility with attackers and midfielders and their ability to score makes each player a threat to score at any moment. Bunnell has seen this range of scoring all season and he knows that will continue the rest of this section tournament.

The Raptors were able to score and win on Tuesday night without one of their key leaders and players for the second half of the game. Maddie Majewski went up for a ball and broke her nose during the play.

After that injury, she was kept out of the second half and had to be evaluated after the game. Bunnell said he's hoping to have her back on Thursday for the semifinals game, but he's not sure her timetable or what the timetable is like for this type of injury.

"She's a key player to this team and losing her would be loss on Thursday," Bunnell said. "Hopefully, it can be a quick turnaround and she'll be able to play."

With or without Majewski, the Raptors will be traveling to White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 10, at a time to be determined later for the semifinal game. Isabel Kothe said she hopes this type of game and win can lead to momentum heading into the semifinal game because the Raptors know it only gets tougher from here.

East Ridge lost in a 1-0 close game to White Bear Lake during the regular season, so Kothe and Meyers agreed that they can compete with the Bears.

"White Bear Lake is an aggressive team and will be physical throughout the game," Kothe said. "We just have to match that intensity and continue working and fighting all game."

BOYS

EAST RIDGE 6, TARTAN 1

The East Ridge boys' soccer team earned the No. 1 seed in the section 4AA tournament and played their first home game on Tuesday in the quarterfinals game against No. 8 seed Tartan.

The Raptors took control of the game early and it led them to earn a 6-1 victory and advance to the semifinals to play at least one more game this season.

East Ridge ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and outscored opponents 19-1 in those eight games. That streak carried into the first section game as the Raptors scored three goals in the first half and another three goals in the second half.

The only score for Tartan came from a ball slipping past goalie Nick Wagner, but the defense made sure that simple mistake was the only goal allowed all game.

East Ridge will play on Thursday, Oct. 10, at a time to be determined later at East Ridge High School against No. 4 seed Stillwater. This match up was something the Raptors wanted at the beginning of the season after losing in the section finals to the Ponies. East Ridge also earned a 2-0 win over Stillwater this regular season and will look to make it a 2-0 record against the Ponies on Thursday.