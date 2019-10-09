TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

BOYS

WOODBURY 5, WHITE BEAR LAKE 0

The Woodbury boys' soccer team was able to host the opening round of the section 4AA tournament as they were awarded the No. 2 seed. The Royals took on No. 7 seed White Bear Lake on Tuesday night and they were able to not only shut out the Bears, but dominate offensively to earn the 5-0 win.

The scoring was split between the two halves as Woodbury scored two goals in the first half and another three goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.

The Royals had three players record goals for them on the night as Mohammed Musa scored a goal and Enrique Rios and Austin Williams each scored two goals. Devin Padelford, Asher Kelley and Jordan Michaels each earned an assist in the game, while Dylan Felth recorded two assists in the win.

Along with a strong offense, the Woodbury defense was just as strong as the Royals added another shut out game for the season. Goalie Dominic Cuoco has been the starting goalie for the Royals throughout the second half of the season as Williams has become a key player for Woodbury offensively.

Cuoco saved four goals on Tuesday night and the Royals are preparing for the section semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 10, at a time to be determined later at Woodbury High School. The Royals will play No. 3 seed Park in the semifinals, which is a team that they defeated 3-2 in the regular season.

GIRLS

WOODBURY 1, HENRY SIBLEY 0

The Woodbury girls' soccer team traveled to Henry Sibley on Tuesday night in the opening round of the section 4AA tournament. The Royals were the underdogs, according to seeds, as they were the No. 5 seed and Henry Sibley held the No. 4 seed.

Woodbury wasn't ready to finish its season on Tuesday and fought a hard game to earn the 1-0 victory over Henry Sibley and advance to the semifinals.

The Royals kept the game tied at 0-0 in the first half, but scored a goal in the second half to take the lead. That goal was the only goal needed to determine a winner, but a strong defense helped Woodbury reach that final score.

Woodbury will take the momentum from this win and hit the road once again on Thursday, Oct. 10, at a time to be determined later as the Royals play at No. 1 Stillwater. The Ponies were able to win 3-0 in the regular season over the Royals.