TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

WOODBURY 3, PARK 0

It was a crosstown rivalry match between Woodbury and Park in girls' volleyball on Tuesday night, but the Royals were able to come out with a sweep.

The Royals were able to bounce back from their loss to East Ridge last week and get back to their winning ways to start off the week.

Woodbury took the first set 25-13, but had to battle in the second set to win a close 27-25 set and control a 2-0 lead. Finally, the Royals finished the match with a 25-15 third set win and earn the 3-0 sweep over the Wolfpack.

The Royals will look to continue building on this win as they prepare for a road match against White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m., while the Wolfpack heads back home on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. to play Forest Lake in another conference match.