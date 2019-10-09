TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

EAST RIDGE 3, FOREST LAKE 1

After winning against Woodbury, the East Ridge girls' volleyball team has complete control of their destiny for the end of the regular season and earning that conference title.

To achieve that goal, the Raptors need to win out the rest of the season and that started on Tuesday night with a road match against Forest Lake. East Ridge was able to pull out a 3-1 victory and keep that undefeated conference season alive, which keeps them on top of the conference standings.

East Ridge won the first set 25-19, but Forest Lake came back to win 25-23 in the second set and tied the match up at 1-1. Then, the Raptors came out firing and earned a 25-18 third set win and 25-19 fourth set win to seal the victory.

East Ridge has two more matches left in the regular season and both are against conference opponents. The Raptors will return home on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. to play Irondale before heading to Roseville on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. to conclude the season.

East Ridge will need to win one of the two matches to clinch the conference title this season.