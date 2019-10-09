TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

BETHLEHEM ACADEMY 3, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 1

The New Life Academy girls' volleyball team was looking to bounce back from a tough loss against Concordia Academy last week. Bethlehem Academy was able to earn the 3-1 victory though and create a two-match losing streak for the Eagles on Tuesday night.

The match started with three close sets as Bethlehem Academy earned the first set win 25-23 and the second set win 25-21. The Eagles came back to win 25-23 in the third set to make it a 2-1 deficit for New Life.

Bethlehem Academy earned a 25-17 fourth set victory to solidify the 3-1 win on Tuesday. The Eagles will continue their road trip as they travel to St. Agnes on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. before returning home next week.