TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 2, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 1

It was a last-minute goal that sealed the 2-1 victory for Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday night and beating the New Life Academy girls' soccer team in the opening round of section play.

The Eagles were the No. 12 seed in the section 3A tournament and Bloomington Kennedy was the No. 13 seed, so the coaches knew it was going to be a close game. The two teams faced off during the regular season and New Life won 2-1, but Bloomington Kennedy earned their win this season against the Eagles.

The game started with a goal from Emma Lassen as the Eagles took a 1-0 lead early in the game. Bloomington Kennedy was able to tie the game up before the half and it stayed tied for the majority of the second half.

Then, Bloomington Kennedy found an open shot with less than five minutes left in the game and took a 2-1 lead, which would eventually become the final score.

The Eagles had a strong season with a record of 6-8 on the season and 2-5 in the conference. New Life will graduate a handful of players, but return some key attackers for the 2020 season.